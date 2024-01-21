Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.64. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

