Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $77.70. 4,301,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,524. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

