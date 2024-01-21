Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.06 on Friday, reaching $436.78. 2,400,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,024. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $437.07. The company has a market capitalization of $409.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.36 and a 200 day moving average of $404.48.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.90.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

