Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,140,000 after buying an additional 268,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.7 %

PLD stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.44. 3,559,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,130. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

