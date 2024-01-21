Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $337.74. 3,294,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,673. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 191.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $340.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.