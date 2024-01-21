Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,584,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

