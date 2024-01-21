Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,381,000 after buying an additional 916,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

