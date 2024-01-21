Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.81.

NYSE CE traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $145.13. 581,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

