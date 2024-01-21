Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned approximately 25.68% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $109,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

NYSEARCA ROUS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The company has a market capitalization of $474.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

