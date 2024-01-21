HC Wainwright Boosts Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Price Target to $15.00

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s FY2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invivyd from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Invivyd stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $517.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Invivyd has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Research analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

