HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.00.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $287.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after acquiring an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.