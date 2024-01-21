Head-To-Head Analysis: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -30.55% Pure Energy Minerals -63.79% -0.99% -0.98%

Risk & Volatility

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 27.18 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NioCorp Developments and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.88%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

