Head to Head Contrast: Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) vs. XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acasti Pharma and XBiotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 514.75%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than XBiotech.

This table compares Acasti Pharma and XBiotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma $200,000.00 114.68 -$42.43 million ($5.41) -0.45 XBiotech $4.01 million 35.30 -$32.90 million N/A N/A

XBiotech has higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -13.77% -11.72% XBiotech N/A -9.96% -9.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XBiotech beats Acasti Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

