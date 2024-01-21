Head-To-Head Contrast: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Progress Software and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 1 4 0 2.80 Intellicheck 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Progress Software presently has a consensus target price of $64.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Intellicheck has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Progress Software.

This table compares Progress Software and Intellicheck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $694.44 million 3.63 $95.07 million $1.56 37.12 Intellicheck $15.97 million 2.23 -$3.85 million ($0.17) -10.82

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 10.11% 37.42% 10.08% Intellicheck -18.04% -18.06% -14.19%

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progress Software beats Intellicheck on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit, DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; and Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules. Further, the company offers project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

