Head-To-Head Review: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EngageSmart has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upland Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $317.30 million 0.40 -$68.41 million ($5.95) -0.68 EngageSmart $364.47 million 10.64 $20.59 million $0.15 153.53

This table compares Upland Software and EngageSmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EngageSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EngageSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and EngageSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -61.26% 13.65% 2.36% EngageSmart 6.83% 3.15% 2.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Upland Software and EngageSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 2 2 1 0 1.80 EngageSmart 0 9 1 0 2.10

Upland Software currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. EngageSmart has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Upland Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than EngageSmart.

Summary

EngageSmart beats Upland Software on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves large global corporations, various government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, political, healthcare, life sciences, and retail and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About EngageSmart

(Get Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc. provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments. The SMB Solutions segment provides end-to-end practice management solutions to health and wellness industry. It also offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform that manages the practices, which enables virtual and in-person settings, schedule appointments, document cases, and billing and payment processing, as well as insurance claim processing; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution for government, utility, financial services customer digitize billing, client communications, and collections. In addition, the company provides HelathPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform for health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers, including patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising platform for non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher educational institutions, which produce virtual events, launch branded donation camping, and peer-to-peer fundraising. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.