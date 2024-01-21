Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

HTLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,893,000 after purchasing an additional 537,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 224,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 158,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

