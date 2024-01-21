Hedera Price Tops $0.0764 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $28.13 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00079250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00027000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,661,753,100 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,661,753,099.85977 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07676373 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $29,092,357.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.