Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Price Target Lowered to C$1.80 at ATB Capital

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
HME stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. Hemisphere Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.05.
Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.28 million. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy will post 0.2757112 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemisphere Energy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.