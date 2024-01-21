Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Price Target Lowered to C$1.80 at ATB Capital

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

HME stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. Hemisphere Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.28 million. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy will post 0.2757112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Hemisphere Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.