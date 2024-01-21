Hermez Network (HEZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,121.23

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00009369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $142.74 million and approximately $2,121.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.90709456 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,219.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

