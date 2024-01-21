HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Million

HI (HI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, HI has traded down 16% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $172,224.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00020146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,656.69 or 1.00095437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011398 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00216940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004112 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00076558 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $150,523.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

