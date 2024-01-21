Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HFRO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 475,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 487,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

