Hive Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $164.92 million and $1.87 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

