Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

HON opened at $200.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

