Hub Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, January 29th (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,689,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,999,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,576,000 after buying an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

