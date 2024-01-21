ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 214.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,825 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,568,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,606,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

