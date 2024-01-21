ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Shares of 52,000 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.53. 7,509,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,433. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.