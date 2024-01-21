ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

EMR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.91. 5,133,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,967. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

