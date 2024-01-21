ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.