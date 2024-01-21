ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $3.98 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,174,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,783. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

