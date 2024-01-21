ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,378,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,549,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,580,612. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

