ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

