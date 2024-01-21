ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 0.7 %

WAT traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $312.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,408. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.