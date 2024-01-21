ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 66 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $222,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.5 %

BKNG stock traded up $87.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,616.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,830. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,289.69 and a 52 week high of $3,622.59. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,355.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,123.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

