ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Etsy worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $70.66. 3,595,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,877. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

