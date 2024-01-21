ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 6.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. 25,606,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,683,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

