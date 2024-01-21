ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.5% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $273,403,451. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,413,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,503. The stock has a market cap of $271.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.30 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

