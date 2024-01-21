ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 2,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.87. 2,739,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.