ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Workday by 26.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Workday by 4,270.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $167.50 and a one year high of $290.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

