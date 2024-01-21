Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Sells £348,132.65 in Stock

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.45), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($442,973.22).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of Informa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £615,200 ($782,796.79).

LON INF opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,982.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 760.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 741.01. Informa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 650.60 ($8.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 798.40 ($10.16).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 780 ($9.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.82) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 885 ($11.26) to GBX 890 ($11.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 815.83 ($10.38).

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

