Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Sells £348,132.65 in Stock

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.45), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($442,973.22).
Patrick Martell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of Informa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £615,200 ($782,796.79).
LON INF opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,982.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 760.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 741.01. Informa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 650.60 ($8.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 798.40 ($10.16).
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
