Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.95.

Infosys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of INFY opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Infosys by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 315,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Infosys by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

