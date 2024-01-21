InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,638 shares of company stock worth $6,318,760. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

