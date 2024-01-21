InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
