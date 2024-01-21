Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $186.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

