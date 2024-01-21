International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Raised by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,412. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

