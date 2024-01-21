Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Holdings Lessened by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 2.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,857,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,662,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 210,967 shares in the last quarter.

PXF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

