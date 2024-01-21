Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

QQQ opened at $421.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.92. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $275.71 and a 52-week high of $421.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

