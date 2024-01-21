Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 62,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after buying an additional 55,952 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $421.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.92. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $275.71 and a fifty-two week high of $421.34.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

