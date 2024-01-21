Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
SPLV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,727. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
