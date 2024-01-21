Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.