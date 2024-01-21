Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 21st (AJX, APVO, BANC, BGI, CETX, CNET, CORR, DLNG, ENSV, EVOK)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, January 21st:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

