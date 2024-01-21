IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 2.9%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 3,175,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 1,225,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

